Travis Paul Himel Sr., a resident of Prairieville, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at the age of 55 years old. After months of failing health due to cancer, he died peacefully at his home with his beloved wife and daughter by his side. Travis was born on August 26th, 1964 in Donaldsonville, LA. He later moved to St. Amant, LA when he was a child. He was a master craftsman. He did everything from remodeling homes to building beautiful furniture. He was very talented and a perfectionist at his work. He enjoyed fishing and he loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Brenda and Leo Himel; his loving wife of 19 years, Kristina Himel; his two daughters who he adored, Angelle Himel and Sierra Weaver and his son which he loved dearly, Travis Himel Jr; six precious grandchildren, Eli Harrison, Everleigh & Greyson Dowdy, Kyleigh, Myniah & Ariana Himel; three brothers, Leo Himel Jr., Bert Himel and Todd Himel. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Josephine Boudreaux Himel, Theophile Himel, Alice Leblanc Gravois and Lloyd Gravois Sr. He will be sadly missed by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Travis will be forever remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24th, 2020 from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA. Burial will follow at Serenity Oaks Memorial Park in Prairieville, LA. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales, LA.

