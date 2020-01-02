Travis Simon departed this life on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his residence in St. James, LA, at the age of 38. Visiting 4-6 PM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 10 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose until religious services at 11 AM, conducted by Rev. Irving Brown, Jr., Pastor. Interment in the church cemetery. Travis is survived by his father & stepmother; Vincent and Lynette Williams; 3 brothers, Marlon (Kasey) Simon, Shawn Simon and Vincent Williams; 5 sisters, Shatyra (Lawrence) Smith, Shalonda (Wesley) Simon, Shea Williams of St. James, LA, Someeka Williams and Krystal Armelin; grandparents, Eula Mae and Samuel Jones of Belle Rose, LA; 6 uncles, Darryl (Patricia) Simon, Ronnie (Yvonne) Simon, Reginald Jones, Jeffery (Yolanda) Jones, Derrick (Cheryl) Jones, and Stanley Williams; 3 aunts, Shirley Taylor, Letty (Ronald) Parker, and Betty (Robert) Bailey; 2 godchildren, Sa'Taylor Buggage and Alexandra Martin; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many devoted cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Simon; grandparents, Cornelius and Mercedes Williams Sr, 1 brother Vincent "Sambo" Williams.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020