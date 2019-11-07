Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Travis Sloan Bass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Travis Bass, age 38, passed away on November 4, 2019 at his home in Zachary. He was born in Zachary, LA to Mikal R. Bass and Mary N. Bass on September 28, 1981. Travis grew up in Baker, and later moved to Zachary. He was usually busy tinkering with a motor of some sort, because he was always interested in how things worked. He loved to be outside in the fresh air. When his hands weren't busy fixing something, they were creating art. Travis had a tremendous talent for drawing and painting whatever his big imagination came up with. He frequently gave his creations to his family members as gifts. When he wasn't handing out gifts he made, he was handing out smiles. He had the biggest heart, and loved to make everyone around him smile. There was no mood in the world that he could not fix with his huge grin and his infectious laughter! Travis was survived by his loving parents, Mikal and Mary Bass and a huge circle of sisters and their spouses, Candace LeRay, Darren and Barbara Shipp, Mark and Melissa Evans, Kris and Shiree Rowland, Tom and Amanda Southon, and Sarah Bass. He also had 38 nieces and nephews. There will a gathering to honor his sweet soul on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at his parent's home in Zachary. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019

