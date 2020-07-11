1/1
Travis "Wade" Sutton
Travis "Wade" Sutton, age 62, went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020, of a sudden heart attack at his sister's home. Wade was born in Baton Rouge to Ira Travis Sutton and the late Mettie Pearl Young. A private graveside service will be held in Zwolle, LA and a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in New Orleans. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1976 and attended USL. He resided for many years in the Marigny Neighborhood of New Orleans. Wade had exceptional humor and wit, loved all animals and had many dear friends. He is survived by his father, Ira Travis Sutton; his sister with whom he lived with after his mother's death when he was nine years old, Charlotte D. Tillman of Baton Rouge; sister, Donna Getro of Carthage, TX; brother, Jim Sutton of Cedar Hill, TX; uncle and aunt, James and Sandy McComic of Zwolle; uncle, Percy Curtis of Minden, LA; many wonderful cousins, including his best bud, Bert; cherished friends and especially Patti Cummings and Bridgett Cefalu. He was prededed in death by his mother, Mettie Pearl Young; maternal grandparents, Ethel and Melton McComic; aunts, Marilyn McComic, Hazel McAndrew and Virginia Curtis. He is loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of local arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 11 to Jul. 15, 2020.
