Travontae "Vont" Williams departed this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was 22, a native of Labadieville, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Friday, June 7, 2019 Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 2:00pm. Burial in St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. (985)447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019