Memorial service for Tremain Cooper will be held at The Christian Assembly Church in Gonzales, LA, on Saturday, June, 27th at 10am. Mask are mandatory to wear. Tremain is survived by his wife Shalondra Cooper, his parents Richard and Beverly Cooper, Sr., 5 children and 7 grandchildren, one brother Richard (Shaqawana) Cooper, Jr., one sister Rolanda Cooper, family and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
The Christian Assembly Church
