Trent C. Kelley, age 26, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away September 5, 2019. Trent was a 2011 graduate of Parkview Baptist High School and attended Louisiana State University. He was a manager at French Market Bistro. He loved hanging out with friends, meeting new people and spending time with his dog Charlie. Trent enjoyed watching any and all sports, especially the LSU Tigers. He was an easy-going and sweet soul and had a way of putting a smile on everyone's face. Trent is survived by his parents, Chris and Tessie Kelley; his sister, Taylor Kelley; his grandfather, J.C. Kelley; and numerous other family members. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Maynard "John" and Jeanette Firmin and Betty Kelley. Visiting hours will take place at Istrouma Baptist Church, Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Vasculitis Foundation. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
