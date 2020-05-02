Trenton Nykolus Trotter-LaFleur,"NYK", joined this earthly realm of being on July 18, 1994 and spiritually ascended on April 10, 2020. In formal settings he was known as Trent or Trenton, but by family and close friends he was most commonly referred to as Nyk. He was in possession of many talents and gifts that only The Divine could have bestowed upon him. He inspired other artists and also created his own artwork. He valued people over material possessions and considered himself a global citizen. He was a loyal employee of The Cardinal Group. He also actively supported local Autism Support Initiatives, mainly as a tribute to his brother's memory. While Nyk's earthly form has been exuviated, the life force that we knew and loved shall remain with us undisturbed. Remaining to hold the blessings of his life in their hearts are MANY: His older siblings – Krystoeffer (Sarah), Harmony (Jacques), Rion, and Braylon (Shacqueline). His younger siblings - Tiphani, Patrick Jr., Paris, and Aiden. His nieces and nephews whom adored him - Jebreyn, JLayah, Jaylon, Karsyn, June, Jaedah, and Brayden. His mother Terrlyn and his father Patrick, Sr. A slew of aunts and uncles - Aunt Kryston, Uncle Ty (Tyron), Aunt Alice, Uncle Charles, and Great Aunts Debra and Brenda. Grandparents - Ms. Hilda, Ms. Sandra, and Mr. Terry. And a host of cousins and faithful friends. He was preceded in ascension by his older brother Brenton, his grandfather Walter LaFleur Sr., and by his great-grandparents Dave and Mary Trotter. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for all who have extended their love and support during this difficult time. We hold an abundance of love and gratitude for Melissa Alfred and offer a heartfelt thank you to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service.

