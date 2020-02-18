Trey Angelo Collier, 29, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, with the Reverend Gayle Davis presiding. Trey was born in Baton Rouge to Tammy Collier and Darryl Jenkins on October 31, 1991. He enjoyed his occupation as a commercial truck driver which allowed him to see a large portion of this country. He was blessed with two (2) sons, Trey Anthony Collier (Alexis) and Tristan Lontrey Collier (Tiara). He was a loving father and a free spirit. Trey is survived by his mother Tammy, his father Darryl, fiancé Tiara Johnson, sons Trey and Tristan; brothers Trenton Collier, Christopher Jenkins and Jason Jenkins; grandparents, Joe Nathan and Gloria Collier; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Bessie Collier, his great grandmother, Carrie Veal, paternal grand-mother, Modeste S. Jenkins; his uncles, Phillip Collier, Don Collier and Medgar Charles Jenkins; his great aunt, Geraldine Veal; his cousin, Cary Byrd. Honorary Pallbearers are: Travis Byrd, Tory Byrd, Jason Jenkins, Christopher Jenkins, Chad Patton, Dallas Thomas, Don Randolph, Jonathan Renter, Hershel McDonald, Derwin Veal, Michael Collier, DeAndre Jenkins Medgar LaShaw Jenkins and Tevin Linson. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020