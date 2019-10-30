Trish (Patricia) Adams Banks, 78, passed away on October 18, 2019, in Santa Maria, CA where she lived with her family for more than 50 years. Trish was born September 11, 1941 in New Orleans, LA to the late Wendell Adams and Marie Osborn Adams. Trish spent her childhood at St. John Berchmans Orphanage. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1959. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Xavier University in New Orleans, LA. She spent a significant amount of her career working in the CA school system as a teacher and librarian. Trish was fun loving and never met a stranger. She enjoyed gardening, and talking with her bird, Cheeky. She was an avid reader and loved music and dancing and took bongo and drum lessons. Trish's zest for life took her on many travels including a trip to Africa. Her grandsons speak lovingly of their adventures with her where they visited museums, beaches and explored many areas of CA. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Jennifer Banks, grandsons Gabrielle, Eric and Michael, her sister Jeanette (Carl) Williams, niece Sabrina Williams and a host of cousins and friends. Jennifer and her sons were with Trish as she departed from this life. Services for the immediate family were handled by Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, Santa Maria, CA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019