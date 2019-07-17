Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tristan Cole York. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Interment Following Services Hillcrest Cemetery Baker , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tristan Cole York, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on July 15, 2019 at the age of 46. Tristan loved the Lord and practiced his faith for the last four years at St. Luke's Methodist Church, Magnolia Methodist Church and Immanuel Baptist Church. Tristan graduated high school at Cornerstone Academy in Baton Rouge in 1991 and received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from L.S.U. He worked for many years in the insurance profession as a subrogation/ litigation specialist. Tristan had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir. He taught himself to play guitar and also bass guitar. He had many lifelong friends that he remained close to over the years. The greatest joy of his life was his daughter, Lexann. Tristan was a loving and caring man. He is survived by his mother, JoAnn York Cobb, daughter, Lexann Marie York, step-dad, Clint C. Cobb, girlfriend, Jalan Woodward, and former wife, Becki Harris York Knight, and also numerous relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Gregory Ashford York, maternal grandparents, Joe and Edith Spiers, paternal grandparents, James and Iola York, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pallbearers will be Christopher Lindsay, Matthew Lindsay, Toby Miller, Larry Bezet, Kyle Vidrine, and Darin Shaw. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5PM until 9PM and resuming on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 11AM officiated by Andrew Pierce of Immanuel Baptist Church and Heather Sullivan of Magnolia Methodist Church. Interment will immediately follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Baker, LA. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all persons involved in Tristan's rescue and to the doctors and nurses who took great care of him and his family in the trauma unit of Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. Tristan Cole York, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on July 15, 2019 at the age of 46. Tristan loved the Lord and practiced his faith for the last four years at St. Luke's Methodist Church, Magnolia Methodist Church and Immanuel Baptist Church. Tristan graduated high school at Cornerstone Academy in Baton Rouge in 1991 and received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from L.S.U. He worked for many years in the insurance profession as a subrogation/ litigation specialist. Tristan had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir. He taught himself to play guitar and also bass guitar. He had many lifelong friends that he remained close to over the years. The greatest joy of his life was his daughter, Lexann. Tristan was a loving and caring man. He is survived by his mother, JoAnn York Cobb, daughter, Lexann Marie York, step-dad, Clint C. Cobb, girlfriend, Jalan Woodward, and former wife, Becki Harris York Knight, and also numerous relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Gregory Ashford York, maternal grandparents, Joe and Edith Spiers, paternal grandparents, James and Iola York, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pallbearers will be Christopher Lindsay, Matthew Lindsay, Toby Miller, Larry Bezet, Kyle Vidrine, and Darin Shaw. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5PM until 9PM and resuming on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 11AM officiated by Andrew Pierce of Immanuel Baptist Church and Heather Sullivan of Magnolia Methodist Church. Interment will immediately follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Baker, LA. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all persons involved in Tristan's rescue and to the doctors and nurses who took great care of him and his family in the trauma unit of Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close