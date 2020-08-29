Our sweet, loving mother went to sleep in death on August 25, 2020. Troy Meredith Clark Vallet was born on October 20, 1939. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Ralph, and a loving mother to her two children, Jeffery Vallet and his wife, Ellen, and Jodi Kaye Delmont and her husband, Ryan. She was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi and spoke fondly of her life in Mississippi and attending Beat Four High School where she played four years of basketball, often referred to as "Eagle Eye" by her coach, and also where she was a cheerleader and voted Most Popular by her senior high school class. Her pride in later years came from being a grandmother to three grandchildren, Jordan Vallet, Chloe Brooks, and Presly Delmont, and her one great grandchild, Violet Jo Vallet. Troy was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and spoke to anyone she met about Jehovah God's promise of a paradise earth where humans would enjoy peace and happiness and eternal life. (Ps. 37: 10, 11, 29; Rev. 21:3,4) She lost the love of her life for 60 years, Ralph Vallet, almost two years ago, and she took comfort in the Bible's promise of a resurrection of those in the memorial tombs. (John 5:28, 29) She is survived by two brothers, Thomas Clark and Edward Clark, and preceded in death by her parents, Alvie E. Clark and Joyce Clark, and two brothers, James Clarke and Harold Clark, and three sisters, Dorothy Pitts, Pearl Stockman, and Allie Circello. Our beautiful mother adored her family and friends, and she loved to talk to them every day. We are so proud of the kind, generous example she set for her family, and we will miss her bigger-than-life personality immensely, but we are confident that she is at rest in Almighty God's memory and eagerly await the time when we will be happily reunited with her. We love you, Mama.

