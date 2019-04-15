Troy "Lil Shue" Jones

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Troy "Lil Shue" Jones.

Troy "Lil Shue" Jones departed this life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 48, a native of Klotzville, LA and a resident of Plattenville, LA. Visitation at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Visitation at Virginia Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.