Troy Lamar Dean
Troy Lamar Dean departed this life on November 23, 2020 at his Prairieville home. He was 82 years old. A native of Wesson, MS, and longtime resident of Prairieville, LA. He was the retired former owner of Dean & Dean Asphalt. He was a graduate of Gonzales High School class of 1957. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, his Corvette, and spending time with family and pets. He is survived by his three children, Marilyn Dean Adams and husband Bruce, James Keith Dean, and Carolyn Dean; grandsons, Ben Adams and wife Tiffany Tuberville Adams, John Eric Adams and wife Tricia Font Adams; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Adams, Emma Adams, Holden Adams, and Cooper Adams; sisters-in-law, Avis Jean Dean and Theresa Wigley Cook; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Howard Virgil Dean and Ora Nell Haynes Dean; loving wife of 60 years, Mary Memrose Wigley Dean; siblings, Howard Virgil Dean Jr, Kenneth R. Dean, Robert C. Dean, Linda F Dean Simmons; and beloved dog, Elvis. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graceworks church or Cara's house. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
