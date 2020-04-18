Troy Ray "Chip" Morgan, Jr. was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 2, 2020 at the age of 59. He was a native of Baton Rouge, La. and a resident of Baker, La. Back in the day, he owned a roofing company and he was an avid bowler. He was a lifelong fan of LSU and Saints football, and Nascar. He was preceded in death by his sister Jeanne Smith, and his father Troy Ray Morgan, Sr. He is survived by his mother Norma Morgan, sister April Morsey and husband Skip, sister Rebekah Beacham, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended loving family. Memorial service to follow at a later date. For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. God sent his Son into the world not to judge the world, but to save the world through him. John 3:16-17.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.