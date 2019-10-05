Troy Scott Stanford, 55, passed away on October 2, 2019 at his residence in Slaughter. He was born in Hearne, TX. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Shady Bower in Walker, LA from 9:00 am until memorial service at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. Troy is survived by his son, Christopher Stanford (Taylor) of Cumming, GA, sister, Angela Richardson (Marty) of Jackson, LA, brothers, Jody Stanford (Pam) of Walker, LA and Jason Stanford (Michelle) of Norwood, LA and grandson, Cash Washington Stanford. Troy is preceded in death by his father, George Washington Stanford and mother, Billie Catherine Hooks Stanford. Troy was a graduate of Walker High School. He loved sports, his family and going to church. Most of all, he loved his son, Christopher, daughter-in-law, Taylor and his grandson, Cash. His biggest hero was his mother. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.charletfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019