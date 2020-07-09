Troy Williams departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 41, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, Napoleonville, LA from 10:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.