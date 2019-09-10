"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." Truby Siebert Brashier, of Ethel, Louisiana, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. She was 82, born November 22, 1936 in Ethel, La. She worked as an accountant for the East Feliciana Rural Water System and as a homemaker. She had many things that she loved; traveling with her sisters, working in her yard and tending to her flowers with her cat White Paws. Some of her most enjoyable moments were watching Amber play softball and watching the "love of her life" Austen run track. She is survived by her son Douglas Glenn Brashier; her daughter Kimberly Brashier Addington; three grandchildren, Amber Carrie Addington, Austen Bryan Addington, and Ashlee Brashier Jelks; one great granddaughter Donna Grace Jelks; two sisters Hazel Dennis and Dottie Keowen. Mrs. Truby is preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand John Siebert Jr. and Carrie Gross Siebert Fletcher; her husband of fifty-five years William Glenn Brashier, and two brothers, Marvin Siebert and Donald Siebert. Visitation is Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Redwood Baptist Church in Slaughter from 10:00 A.M. until time of funeral services at 1:00 P.M. at the church, officiated by Dr. Ron Aguillard. Interment will follow in Redwood Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are grandson, Austen Addington; nephews, Dennis Keowen, Kerry Keowen, Kade Keowen, Kory Keowen, and adopted grandson Zach McKey.