Trudy Ann Deslatte St. Pierre was born on February 16, 1952 and passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was a native and resident of Hester, LA. She is survived by her companion of over 10 years, Dale Kirby; her mother, Audrey Schexnayder Deslatte; daughters, Jaclyn (Rookie) Blank and Jessica Vicknair; son-in-law, Michael Vicknair, Sr.; brothers, Clayton, Danny (Mona), Lonnie (Shari), and Keith (Belinda) Deslatte; grandchildren, Michael Vicknair, Jr., Jade Vicknair, and Clay Blank; great-grandchild, Carson Vicknair; godchildren, Matthew Deslatte, Jeffrey Deslatte, and Hollie Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Paul St. Pierre; father, Clayton "Tiger" Deslatte; brothers, Ritchie and Chris Deslatte; sister, Mary Teresa Deslatte; sister-in-law, Terri Deslatte; and grandparents, Maurice and Melba Deslatte, and Wilfred and Leila Schexnayder. Trudy retired from the St. James Parish School Board after 33 years of service. She was an avid LSU fan, a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9 am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Convent, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Paulina, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019