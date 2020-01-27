Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trudy Barton Wilkinson. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary

You can shed tears that she is gone, or you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back, or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she is gone, or you can cherish her memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back, or you can do what she would want: Smile, open your eyes, love, and go on. Trudy Barton Wilkinson, 56, a resident of Walker and native of Zachary, retired from Entergy, River Bend, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, after a long, hard fight with cancer. Visitation will be at Zachary United Methodist Church, 4205 Church Street, Zachary, LA 70791 on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and again on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM, conducted by Bro. Danny Greig. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery, Walker. She is survived by her loving husband, Danny "Poolie" Wilkinson; her granddaughter, Savannah Barton who was her heart; sister, Gayle Barton Hooper and husband Buc; brother, Doug Barton and wife Michelle; sisters-in-law, Helen Carmona and husband Paul, Trena Harris and husband Andy, Trena Wilkinson; brothers-in-law, Noel Wilkinson, Bobby Wilkinson; nieces, Ferrin Barton, Ashli Oliveaux and husband Ben, Misty Carlin and husband Jacob, Carly Carpenter and husband Paul, Casie Clark and husband Paul, Angel Wilkinson, Jimilyn Galloway; nephews, Dustin Hooper, Bailey Barton and wife Brittany, Shane Lafferty and wife Katrina, Terry Galloway and wife Tonya, Colby Wilkinson, Justin Wilkinson, and Ben Wilkinson. Pallbearers are Dustin Hooper, Bailey Barton, Ben Oliveaux, Hayden Oliveaux, Shane Lafferty, Terry Galloway, and Colby Wilkinson. Honorary pallbearers are Joel Gottschalck and Wesley Oliveaux. She was preceded in death by her son, Derrick Stephen Barton, mother, Barbara Barton, father, Henry Barton, mother-in-law, Janie Blanchard, father-in-law, Bobby Wilkinson, sister-in-law, Debra Wilkinson, brother-in-law, Jimmy "Bug" Galloway, and niece, Jessica Newburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Trudy's honor. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, Walker 225-271-4574. 