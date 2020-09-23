1/1
Trudy Lee
1963 - 2020
Trudy Lee, born on October 31, 1963 in Baton Rouge, La., a loving daughter, mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Watson, La. at the age of 56 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. A caretaker by nature, she opened her heart and home to those in need and was loved by all. She is survived by her 2 sons, Jimmy Currey, Jr. (Whitney), and Joshua Currey (Brandi); daughter, Megan Deaton (Fur); ex-husband, Jimmy Currey, Sr.; Father, Earl Lee; 9 grandchildren, Kaydence, Jade, Rayne-Lee, Ariah, Harper, Tristyn, Mia, Emery, and Banks. She was preceded in death by her mother, Chessie Lee. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9 am until 11 am with a celebration of life to follow.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
Memories & Condolences

