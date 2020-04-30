On Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday Lee Rouyea succumbed to her battle with heart disease. Born and raised in Baton Rouge, LA, she spent most of her adult life in Ascension parish and was deeply loved by those around her, especially her social media Christian outreach ministry. She is survived by her children, Jade "Teejae" Barilleaux and Tabitha Day, her son-in-law, Stephen Day and her beloved dog, Sophie. She was a surrogate mother to many young youth who grew up in troubled homes offering them peaceful shelter. She loved the Lord and shared that love with all who would listen. On her final trip to the hospital, she said she followed the Lord's instructions and her calling was complete. A memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on May 16th at 13384 Reid Dr. in Gonzales.

