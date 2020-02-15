Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T.W. Terral. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Jefferson Baptist Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Jefferson Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, February 14, 2020, after 87 years, T.W. Terral went home to meet his heavenly Father. He was born in 1932 to a family of loggers in Jena, LA and he lived a long and fruitful life. He never forgot his humble roots and he never lost his bond with the working man. He was known as "Dad" to his children, "Pop" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, "Uncle T" to many nieces and nephews, and "Brother Terral" to the community. T.W. was called to vocational ministry at a young age and dedicated the remainder of his life to preaching the gospel and sharing the love of Jesus to everyone he came in contact with. T.W. Terral exemplified God's love through his humble servanthood, his steadfast faithfulness, and his relentless dedication to sharing the gospel with everyone he met. His ministry spanned numerous churches and his service to the Lord brought him to multiple continents. T.W. began his ministry pastoring several small churches in central and north Louisiana before moving to Baton Rouge and leading Lanier Baptist Church for 27 years. He was then Director of Missions for the Baptist Association of Greater Baton Rouge for 15 years. After he "retired," he continued to pastor multiple local churches in an interim capacity. T.W.'s evangelism was not limited only to his church family, but also included prison ministries, international missions, the radio and television commission, Louisiana College, and many acts of daily of servanthood that were performed without fanfare. His life was a living example of God's love and he modeled grace, compassion, a hunger and thirst for righteousness, and true authenticity. His heart was with the needy and downtrodden, and his kindness showed no bounds. Although his words from the pulpit were impactful and transforming, the way he lived his life was his greatest witness. T.W. is survived by his wife of 66 years, Iris O'Quin Terral; his brother Joe Bob and his sister Fredie Seab; his children Tommy Terral (Felicia), Debe Terral Burnham (Jeff); his grandchildren Allison Terral Horton (Keith), Amy Terral Williams (Brad), Jeremy Burnham (Amie), Jordan Burnham (Jenna); 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents J.B. "Buddy" and Ethel Terral; and four brothers, Virgil, Frank, Marion, and Odest. There will be a public visitation on Monday, February 17th from 5-9pm at Jefferson Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA, followed by a private burial service on Tuesday. There will be a memorial service and celebration of his life on Saturday, February 29, from 4-6 pm at Jefferson Baptist Church, followed by a dinner and reception. On Friday, February 14, 2020, after 87 years, T.W. Terral went home to meet his heavenly Father. 