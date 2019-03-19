Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Tyler H. Livingston was born to the late Pamela Livingston and Harley Combs on June 11, 1999 and adopted by his maternal grandmother, Andrea Livingston. He was a native of Baton Rouge and died on March 14, 2019 of complications from diabetes. He is survived by his adoptive mom, Andrea Livingston; maternal grandfather, Joseph Livingston; uncle/ adopted brother, Jonathan "Bob" Livingston; aunts/ adopted sisters, Stephanie Richardson and Alison Livingston; sister Alyssa Creppel and niece, Amelia Schexnider and brother, Cage Stockton. He is also survived by cousins, Kelsey Richardson and her daughter Adele Richardson, Lilly Richardson and Aurora Livingston; great aunts, Kathleen Brignac, Susan Loupe, and Cheryl Matherne; great uncle A. J. Brignac and great aunts, Samantha Brown and Kimberly Dedeaux, and loved by numerous extended family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM in the chapel. Entombment to follow at St. George Catholic Church Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Empower 225/ Anchor House, 19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809 or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 9457 Brookline Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70809. "Go into the loving arms of your mother, my son, and be with her forever in Heaven."

