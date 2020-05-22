Tyler "Country" Thigpen, age 24, a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away on May 21, 2020. Tyler graduated from Woodlawn High School and worked as a plumber apprentice for Roto-Rooter. Tyler was an athlete and avid outdoorsman, but most of all he was a proud father and a loving son. Everyone that knew Tyler knew he could make them laugh. Tyler is survived by the love of his life, Nicole Richard; his son, Tatum Elliot Thigpen; his mother, Holly Thigpen and his step-father Bryan Heil. Tyler is also survived by his grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Tyler is preceded in death by his great-grandmother Lorraine Mestayer. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on May 23, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private memorial service for family will be at 2:00 p.m. Tyler's burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Tyler's services will also be streamed live through the Resthaven Funeral Home's website. Pallbearers will be Bryan Heil, Brandon Crow, Eddie Thomas, Omar Thomas, Lachlan Kritsonis, Ben Kritsonis, Owen Gauthier and Gerald Pfeiffer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tyler's name to Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 22 to May 23, 2020.