Mrs. Tynette R. Roberts entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2020 at the age of 52. She was an Email Specialist. She is survived by her husband, Russell D. Roberts; stepdaughter, Keisha Clark (Norris); sons, Joshua Roberts and QuenTre Roberts; sisters, Alisha Catherine, Deidra Ellis (Randy) and Karen Marshall (Glenn); brother, Irvin Catherine; grandson, Cameron Clark. Visitation Friday, July 10, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Raymond W. Johnson officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com