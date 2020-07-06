1/1
Tynette R. Roberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tynette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Tynette R. Roberts entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2020 at the age of 52. She was an Email Specialist. She is survived by her husband, Russell D. Roberts; stepdaughter, Keisha Clark (Norris); sons, Joshua Roberts and QuenTre Roberts; sisters, Alisha Catherine, Deidra Ellis (Randy) and Karen Marshall (Glenn); brother, Irvin Catherine; grandson, Cameron Clark. Visitation Friday, July 10, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Raymond W. Johnson officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 6 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Living Faith Christian Center
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
11:00 AM
Living Faith Christian Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will never forget the day I met you and Louise in 1996 at NFCU in the Call Center. You have always been a loving kind person with a beautiful smile. Thank you for always being an caring co-worker and a friend. I Thank God for meeting you. Praying for the family. ❤
Sandra Thymes
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved