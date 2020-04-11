Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyquencia 'Ty' Lee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tyquencia "Ty" Lee. August 27,1990 - April 2, 2020. With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Tyquencia "Ty" Lee; a loving, devoted mother, daughter, sister and a friend to all of the lives she touched. On April 2, 2020, Heaven gained an angel. She departed us while sleeping peacefully. Ty was born August 27, 1990, in Baton Rouge, LA. She loved to cook, dance, sing and entertain her family and friends. She deeply loved her family, far and wide. She was adored by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She had such an amazing heart and once you were in her presence you became family. Ty was so full of life and very optimistic. She is survived by her Children, Genard "Gouda" Green Jr. ,Ty'rhen Green, Camari Dickerson and Camden Lee; Mother, Cami Lee; Father, Vincent Jemison; Sisters, Karnisha Bell, Kerani Lee, Donnica Lee, and Latrice Lee ; Brothers, Joshua Jemison and Vincent Jemison; Uncles, Dondi Lee (Dantionette) and Mikel Lee; God Mother, Jana Clark Nero; Nephews, Mckai Jon-Baptiste, Cameron Matthews, Kenneth Reado; Nieces; Demi Lee, Demyria Robinson, and Jermya McDonald. Ty is preceded in death by her Aunt; Patricia "Puddin" Armelin, and Maternal Grandmother, Vivian Lee.

