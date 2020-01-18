Tyra Lee Theresa Permenter Farris, 56, of Amite, LA, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was surrounded by her family as she joined her Savior in heaven. Tyra was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and very proud grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Barry Farris; children, Barry Farris Jr. (Sharilyn), Theresa Farris Vaughan (Dennis), Winter Farris Parker, and Candy Farris; son-in-law, David Parker; grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, James, Corey, Brett, Dylan, Hunter, Paige, Daralyn, Dale, Kenny, Junior, Haley, and Lanelee; siblings, Harold Permenter (Dennie), Connie Smith (Robert), Arlis Pilch, and Thomas Klug; stepfather, Fred Klug. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Permenter Klug; father, Harold Permenter; and brother, Mike Permenter. Visitation will be held at Judson Baptist Church, Walker, on Monday, January 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume Tuesday, January 21, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Merlin McCon. Burial will follow on the grounds of Judson Baptist Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020