December 1, 1943 – March 6, 2019. John 3:12: "For God so loved the world, he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." Tyre L. Glass, beloved, husband, father, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend went home to be with his LORD and Savior at 12:05 a.m. at the age of 75 in his home with his wife and children surrounding him. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Arcola. A veteran of The United States Navy and retired pipefitter from Local Union 198. He spent his last days with the acknowledgement from his wife, children and grandchildren that they will someday join him in heaven to have eternal life. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 57 years, Alice Harrell Glass. His sister, Carolyn Amedee and brother-in-law, Bobby. His son, Harold Glass, wife, Jill Benton Glass. His daughters, Connie Glass McGrew, husband, Donnie McGrew, Donny Glass Compton, DiAn Glass Vernon, husband, Terry Vernon; Tyree Glass Howard, husband Harold Howard. He was a loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren, Joni Compton Bercegeay, Patrick Nolan, William Coty Bradley, Lyndsay McGrew Johnson, Katie Compton, Landon Glass, Jimmie Lynn Compton, Tyler McGrew, Ty Gilleon, Preston Glass, Wesley Howard, Ally Howard and Bailey Gilleon and their spouses. He was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren with one more blessing on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl Petty Glass and Louise Durham Glass, two sisters Earline Duke and Judy McGee, son-in-law Jimmy Compton Jr, mother and father-in-law Jack and Frances Harrell Sr. Pall bearers will be his grandsons Coty Bradley, Patrick Nolan, Landon Glass, Tyler McGrew, Ty Gilleon, Preston Glass and Wesley Howard. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Arcola, 64401 I-55 Frontage Road, Roseland, LA 70456; Friday March 8, 2019. Visitation from 9-12; Service at 12 with burial to follow at First Baptist Church of Arcola Cemetery. The Glass Family would like to thank the staff of Post Acute Medical and Oshner Hospital for the wonderful care given in these last few months. A very special thanks to April of Modern Hospice and LeeAnn of Viemed for going above and beyond for our family. All Arrangements Entrusted to Cross Memorial Funeral Home of Kentwood, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019

