Tyrone Joseph Honore', Sr., a native of Plaquemine and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 15, 2020. Many who knew him called him "Terrible T", but those who loved him called him "Pops". Tyrone turned 80 in September and was pleasantly surprised by family and friends with a "drive-by" birthday celebration. He was a retired carpenter, an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and a sports fan who loved the Los Angeles Dodgers and any team LeBron James played on. His greatest passion, though, was spending time with his family, especially when it involved good food and playing cards. All you had to do was announce a "card party," and Tyrone was ready with quarters and cards in tow. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5pm. - 8pm., mask required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd, at 11am., recitation of the rosary at 10:30am., on Friday, November 20, 2020. Father Brent Maher will celebrate the mass. Interment in Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be private and limited to immediate family only. Tyrone is survived by his eight devoted children: Madonna (Bertrand) Thibodeaux; Rise (Mark) Patin; Vanessa Dove; Patrice Gremillion; Tyra (Jacques) Honore'; Tyrone (Lisa) Honore', Jr.; Raquel Fuselier; and Jamie (Tonya) Honore'; eighteen grandchildren: Dr. Megan Thibodeaux Borens and Donovan Thibodeaux; Justin and Jordan Patin; Lucas and Logan Dove; Louis Jr. and Zachary Gremillion; Jacques Jr. and Jacob Honore'; Tyler Hayes; Hannah and Holly Honore'; Austin, Hunter and Landon Fuselier; Jacoby and Ashley Honore'; and four great-grandchildren: Kendall Hayes; Carter Borens; Grayson Freeman; and Jace Patin. He is also survived by his sister, Geri Naylor of Corpus Christi, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (DeCuir) Honore'; parents, Henry Walter Honore', Sr. and Myrtle Aimee (Bossett) Honore'; sisters, Mercedes Honore'; Esther LeDuff; Audrey Parada; Joyce Collie; and Felicia Burbank; brothers, Arthur; Rudolph; Henry Jr.; Bruce Sr.; and Ronald Honore'; and sons-in-law, Wayne Dove and Andre' Fuselier. Active pallbearers: Donovan Thibodeaux, Justin Patin, Jordan Patin, Logan Dove, Zachary Gremillion, Jacques Honore' Jr., Austin Fuselier, and Jacoby Honore'. Honorary pallbearers: Tyrone Honore, Jr., Jamie Honore', Bertrand Thibodeaux, Mark Patin, Louis Gremillion, Sr., Jacques Honore', Sr., Frank DeCuir, Jr., Dr. Alvin DeCuir, Sr., Ronald DeCuir, Sr., Paul Bossett, Sr., James Honore', Sr. and Karey Burbank. Special thanks and heartfelt gratitude extended to Dr. Venkat Surakanti (of 18 ½ years) at the Baton Rouge Cardiology Center, the 6th Floor Surg-1 staff at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, and the Skilled Care staff at Old Jefferson Community Care Center. Arrangements by Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

