Tyrone Richard, Jr., a life-long resident of Donaldsonville died on May 20, 2020 at the age of 34. Visiting 11 AM on Wednesday, May 27 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Graveside service will be held at 1 PM at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery.



