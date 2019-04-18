Tyrone Taylor

Tyrone Taylor passed away on Saturday April 06, 2019 at Baton Rouge General. He is preceded in death by his wife, Francis Davis Taylor and mother Betty M Taylor. Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 20th 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hall Davis & Sons, 9348 Scenic highway.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019
