Tyrone Taylor passed away on Saturday April 06, 2019 at Baton Rouge General. He is preceded in death by his wife, Francis Davis Taylor and mother Betty M Taylor. Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 20th 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hall Davis & Sons, 9348 Scenic highway.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019