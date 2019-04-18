Ulas Martin McCoy, 62 a native of Clinton, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center of Baton Rouge LA. Ulas was survived by two sons, Brian and Marlon McCoy; One daughter-in-law, Trissy McCoy; five sisters, Novia (Joe) Hitchens, Sue Williams, Prince E. Harris, Charlaine (Leroy) Spurlock, and Ida (Noah) Carter; one brother Jessie Jr. (Doris) McCoy; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St. Clinton, LA 70722 and on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Days Chapel A.M.E. Church, 17717 Highway 10 E. Clinton, La. from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019