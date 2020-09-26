1/1
Ulysses Aaron "Lil Rat" Haney
1954 - 2020
Ulysses Aaron 'Lil Rat' Haney passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Jackson War Veterans Home in Jackson, Louisiana. He was a native a Baton Rouge, Louisiana born on August 6, 1954, to the union of Johnny Haney Sr. and Rosie Lee Haney. He graduated from Capitol High School in 1972; served in the United States Air Force and retired from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Ulysses was survived by three daughters Tamara Haney of Portsmouth New Hampshire Alicia O'Neill and Ashley O'Neill of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, one stepson Melvin Chris Cain of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, three sisters Sylvia Hines Dolores Haney, and Glenda Haney all the bedrooms Louisiana three brothers Charles Haney (Linda), Terry Haney (Margaree) Earl Haney all the Baton Rouge Louisiana and Eight grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Johnnie Haney Sr. and Rosie Lee Haney, grandparents and two brothers Wilton Turner and Johnny L. Haney Jr. Visitation Monday, September 28, 2020, from 9 AM to 10:30 AM at Desselle Funeral Home 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Graveside services 11 AM at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 West Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Louisiana National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
