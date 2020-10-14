Ulysses G. Smith Jr., a native of Chicago, Illinois and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, died at his residence on October 12, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. following a brief illness at the age of 89. He was a retired barber and retired bus driver with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Visiting will be at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. on October 17, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until religious service at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Fred J. Smith. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens. In December 1982 he joined Shiloh Baptist Church under the leadership Rev. Charles T. Smith and later on Rev. Fred J. Smith. He was a member of the senior choir and served on the deacon and credit union boards. He leaves to cherish his memory one son Ulysses G. Smith III of Baton Rouge, La.; a devoted friend Millie Adams of Baton Rouge, La.; a special niece Elnora B. Smith of Daly City, Ca, and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Amar Smith; parents Ulysses G. Smith Sr. and Elnora Simms Smith; sisters Bernice Smith Raby and Frances Smith; and one brother Edward Smith. Arrangements are entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home, 225-383-8891.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store