Ulysses Walker Sr. departed this life on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 72, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visiting at St. John Baptist Church in Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am Saturday, February 16, 2019. St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church Mausoleum. Survived by his wife, Evenda Walker; 1 son, Ulysses P. Walker, Jr.; 3 daughters, Alesha, Rosalyn, and Regina Walker; 1 sister, Ella Mae McClurkin; 1 brother, Robert Walker; Also, 1 grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by both parents, Bertha and Robert Walker. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1., Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
