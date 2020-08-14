1/1
Una Lanoix Caballero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Una's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Una Lanoix Caballero, a resident of Baton Rouge, peacefully passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 97. She was a native of Smoke Bend. She is survived by her children: Jannelle Simoneaux (Bill), Kathy Simoneaux (Pete), Dennis Caballero (Cissy), Patrick Caballero (Pam); her daughter in law, Agatha Caballero; sister, Mercedes "Decie" Falcon Acosta; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, William "Bill" Caballero, Jr. and grandson, Keith J. Simoneaux. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Irma Landry Lanoix; siblings, Norma Lanoix, Ella "Laloot" Denoux, Florence "Totee" Denoux, Irma "Tiny" Marino, Elmo, Oscar "Khaki", Earl "Chumbo" and Landry "Benny" Lanoix. The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to everyone at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home for the excellent care and loving attention provided to our beloved mother. Due to the current circumstances with COVID-19, the services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved