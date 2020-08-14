Una Lanoix Caballero, a resident of Baton Rouge, peacefully passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 97. She was a native of Smoke Bend. She is survived by her children: Jannelle Simoneaux (Bill), Kathy Simoneaux (Pete), Dennis Caballero (Cissy), Patrick Caballero (Pam); her daughter in law, Agatha Caballero; sister, Mercedes "Decie" Falcon Acosta; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, William "Bill" Caballero, Jr. and grandson, Keith J. Simoneaux. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Irma Landry Lanoix; siblings, Norma Lanoix, Ella "Laloot" Denoux, Florence "Totee" Denoux, Irma "Tiny" Marino, Elmo, Oscar "Khaki", Earl "Chumbo" and Landry "Benny" Lanoix. The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to everyone at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home for the excellent care and loving attention provided to our beloved mother. Due to the current circumstances with COVID-19, the services will be private.

