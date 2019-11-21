Urban John Mertz (1942 - 2019)
Urban John Mertz was born November 18, 1942 in New Orleans, LA and died November 21, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 77. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a retired member of the Local 198 Pipefitters Union. He is survived by his sons Michael (Rhea), David (Terrin Lipoma), and Todd; special friend Linda Watts; nephew Melvin Pitre; and niece Kim Muse. He is preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette (Nina) Mertz; parents, Milton Mertz and Myrtle M. Clark; and sister, Joanne Pitre. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23 from 9:30 - 11:00 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Burial immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
