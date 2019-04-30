"I have called you by name; you are mine says the Lord; fear not for I am with you, you are precious in my eyes. I redeemed you, gave you life; I have found you, I have loved you with an everlasting love." A loving wife, mother, grandmother, family member and friend- God called her to himself on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Ursula was 87 years old and a native of Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Ln. Baton Rouge, LA 70816, from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will follow at St. George Catholic Church Cemetery. Recital of the Rosary will take place at 10am before the funeral mass. Pallbearers will be members of her family. She was a charter member of St. Patrick's parish for the past 43 years and was dedicated to many ministries there including being the Organist for masses and choirs. She was an active and faithful member of the Notre Dame Associates and former member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Bartley Aubin and loving parents, Gladys Browning Deaton and Beuker Deaton as well as her loving brothers and sister, Arlen Deaton, Kathryn Deaton LeBlanc, and Donald Deaton. She is survived by her son, Tommy Aubin and wife, Lauri Aubin, daughter, Marie Ibarra, grandchildren, Abbie Aubin, Clara Ibarra, Collin Aubin and Trace Aubin and numerous other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Hospice Foundation. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonroue.com . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019