Ursin Alphonse Oubre, Jr. "UJ" died at Chateau St. James in Lutcher, LA on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the age of 62; he had battled intensely with congestive heart failure the past few months. A native and resident of Vacherie, LA. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service. They welcome prayers during this time. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA., 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
