Vada Ann Lubrano, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA at the age of 76. She was born on November 24, 1943 in New Orleans and later became a resident of Arabi and Metairie. She had a successful career as a hair stylist for 46 years. She is survived by her daughter Lily Penney Cook, son in law Ryan Cook, three granddaughters Melody and Sophia Cowart, Scarlet Cook, sisters Mary Rose Berard and Rita Letellier and brother Victor Lubrano, Jr., several nieces and nephews and life long friends, all of whom she loved spending time with. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Antonia (Nini) Lubrano; also her partner Paul Dupre. She was a child at heart and will be remembered fondly for her love of music, movies, singing, dancing and trips to Disney World. We will not be having a funeral service as per her wishes.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020