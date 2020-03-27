Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vada Ann Lubrano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vada Ann Lubrano, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA at the age of 76. She was born on November 24, 1943 in New Orleans and later became a resident of Arabi and Metairie. She had a successful career as a hair stylist for 46 years. She is survived by her daughter Lily Penney Cook, son in law Ryan Cook, three granddaughters Melody and Sophia Cowart, Scarlet Cook, sisters Mary Rose Berard and Rita Letellier and brother Victor Lubrano, Jr., several nieces and nephews and life long friends, all of whom she loved spending time with. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Antonia (Nini) Lubrano; also her partner Paul Dupre. She was a child at heart and will be remembered fondly for her love of music, movies, singing, dancing and trips to Disney World. We will not be having a funeral service as per her wishes. Vada Ann Lubrano, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA at the age of 76. She was born on November 24, 1943 in New Orleans and later became a resident of Arabi and Metairie. She had a successful career as a hair stylist for 46 years. She is survived by her daughter Lily Penney Cook, son in law Ryan Cook, three granddaughters Melody and Sophia Cowart, Scarlet Cook, sisters Mary Rose Berard and Rita Letellier and brother Victor Lubrano, Jr., several nieces and nephews and life long friends, all of whom she loved spending time with. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Antonia (Nini) Lubrano; also her partner Paul Dupre. She was a child at heart and will be remembered fondly for her love of music, movies, singing, dancing and trips to Disney World. We will not be having a funeral service as per her wishes. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close