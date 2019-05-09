Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vada Lynne (Blades) Vidrine. View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Day's United Methodist Church 23689 Hwy 43 Liverpool , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vada Lynne Vidrine nee' Blades died on May 7, 2019 in Covington, Louisiana. Born June 9, 1944, in Clinton, Louisiana, to the late Joe and Vada Pearl Allen Blades. A graduate of Kentwood High School, Lynne attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is survived by her husband, Paul Norris Vidrine; daughters, Karma Crawford of Portland, Maine and Kelly Crawford Chauvin (Paul) of Maggie Valley, North Carolina; a brother, Warren Allen Blades (Connie) of Covington; grandsons, Justin Crawford (Candice) and Taylor Sharkey of Baton Rouge, and Simon O'Connor of Portland, Maine; great grandchildren, Parker and Ella Crawford. She is also survived by her former husband Bill Crawford of Baton Rouge. In addition to her parents, Lynne was preceded in death by her paternal grand parents, Joe and Viola Blades, Sr. and her beloved maternal grandparents, Elmus and Ruby Newsom Allen with whom she lived until she was six. Relatives and friends are invited to services at Day's United Methodist Church, 23689 Hwy 43, Liverpool Saturday morning. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until funeral services at noon. Interment will follow at Day's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Day's Cemetery, c/o Mina C. Travis, 21345 Highway 441, Kentwood, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019

