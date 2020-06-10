Valentine "Buck" Buxton, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home in Clinton. He was retired from Union Pacific RR. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary, from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Baker. Buck is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Johnnie Mae Cloud Buxton, daughters, Rebecca Buxton and Laveta Buxton Ingram (Paul) and sons, Myron Buxton (Kaye) and Val Buxton (Dina) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Thurston Buxton. He was a member of Feliciana Baptist Church in Clinton. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

