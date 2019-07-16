Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Agnes Scardina Brady. View Sign Service Information Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Celebration Church Satsuma , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Valerie Agnes Scardina Brady, 54, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home. A native of Walker and resident of Satsuma, she was born on August 23, 1964. She attended Walker High School and graduated from ITI Technical College. She worked for Wal-Mart for over 15 years before retiring. She is survived by her husband, Fred Brady Jr., daughter Heidi Brady (Richard Rapoza), Shawanna Brady Sharp (Kevin), Vanessa Brady McClain, Timothy Brady, mother Mary Methvien Scardina Everett, brother Brent "Tony" Scardina, grandchildren Zachary, Harold, Jacob, Katie, Joey and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Scardina Jr., step father Clarence Everett Sr. and brother Bodie Scardina. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 21 at 3:00 with memorial service at 4:00. Celebration Church, Suma Hall 28975 S. Satsuma Rd. Livingston, LA 70754. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to in her honor. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 21, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.