Valerie Ann Gabriel passed on October 17, 2019 at the age of 56 in Atlanta, Georgia. Valerie's life will forever be cherished by her husband, Walter Gabriel; two step-children, Walter Gabriel and Ariel Gabriel; seven siblings: Evette Green, Vanessa Terrell and husband Michael) of Baton Rouge, LA; Elfrem Green and wife Alfre-da of Albany, GA; Everette Green of Madison, GA; Edora Butler of Lewisville, TX; Velda Green of Joliet, IL; and Vashta August and husband Dwayne of Hammond, LA; one god-daughter, VonSheka Eave of Grambling, LA; four grand-children; and a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. Valerie was preceded in death by her mother Stella Mae Green Vaughn and her father Roy. Celebration of Life at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Charity Christian Center Church, 871 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019