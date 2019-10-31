Valerie Ann Gabriel

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Charity Christian Center Church
871 O'Neal Lane
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Valerie Ann Gabriel passed on October 17, 2019 at the age of 56 in Atlanta, Georgia. Valerie's life will forever be cherished by her husband, Walter Gabriel; two step-children, Walter Gabriel and Ariel Gabriel; seven siblings: Evette Green, Vanessa Terrell and husband Michael) of Baton Rouge, LA; Elfrem Green and wife Alfre-da of Albany, GA; Everette Green of Madison, GA; Edora Butler of Lewisville, TX; Velda Green of Joliet, IL; and Vashta August and husband Dwayne of Hammond, LA; one god-daughter, VonSheka Eave of Grambling, LA; four grand-children; and a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. Valerie was preceded in death by her mother Stella Mae Green Vaughn and her father Roy. Celebration of Life at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Charity Christian Center Church, 871 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
