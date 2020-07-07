Valerie Ann Trinchard LeBlanc passed away after a brief battle with cancer on May 5, 2020 in Carrollton, Texas. She is predeceased by her brother Glen Trinchard and her parents George Arthur Trinchard and Dolores Henne Trinchard. Valerie was born and raised in Metairie, Louisiana where she attended St. Catherine of Sienna, Chapel and later obtained her bachelor's degree from the University of New Orleans. She married her husband of 38 years in 1982 and together had two wonderful daughters. Valerie was a surrogate mother to all of her nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews earning the name Nanny Val. There is no one's life she did not touch in a positive way bringing hope, joy and immense love and support to all that knew her. She is survived by her loving husband Keith LeBlanc and her two daughters Andree LeBlanc and Aimee Larsen; along with Aimee's husband Casey Larsen. She also leaves behind her sisters Jeannie Trinchard and Vickie Trinchard, and her brother Gary Trinchard along with a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Valerie has touched the lives of so many people and she will be immensely missed by her family and anyone fortunate enough to call her a friend. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Friday, July 10, 2020, starting at 10:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com