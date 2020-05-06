Valerie Lynette "Val" Franklin
Valerie Lynette "Val" Franklin entered into eternal rest following a tragic automobile accident in Boyce, Louisiana on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was a 28 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Shreveport, Louisiana. Because of Covid-19, a private memorial service can be viewed via FB Live on Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page, Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. Survivors include her daughter, Alijahna Petties; parents, Sharon Sanders (fiance' Michael Shavers) and Kelvin Franklin (Mayron); sisters, Quinesha, Angelynne, Kaylyn and Kelsin Franklin; maternal grandmother, Jerry Paynes; paternal grandmother, Verdis Franklin; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her daughter, Braylyn Franklin.

Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Miller and Daughter Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
