For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:6-8. Valorie Lynnette Brown Norman, 55, departed this life on Friday, February 8, 2019 at approximately 11:45 am at Our Lady of Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a native of Plaquemine, resident of Gonzales, LA. Visitation will be held at The Christian Assembly, 42158 La Highway 941, Gonzales, LA on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am. conducted by Pastor Richard Rayborn, II. Interment to follow in The Christian Assembly Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, Gonzales, La. Valorie leaves to cherish her memories, loving and devoted husband, Ronald Norman; children, Keith Carlin, Jr. and DeMarcus Carlin, step children, Dwayne Scott Norman and Chiquisha Morris; father, Johnny Harris; grandchildren; Trinitee, Syia and Marley; sisters, Tammy Brown Thomas; Katherine E. Henderson and Angela Mitchell; brothers, Joseph Mitchell, III; Oscar Wilbon, Jr., Lee Woods and other siblings; father-in-law and mother-in-law; Edgar (Carol) Norman, Jr.; 6 nieces, 5 nephews; 23 great nieces and nephews; godchildren,; aunts, Helen P. Hill, and Cora A. Taylor; uncles, Kernnell Brown, Louis (Annie) Brown, Jr. and Lester (Joyce) Thomas, Sr.; cousins, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Floris Brown Wilbon; sister, Jeannell Brown Matta; maternal grandparents, Louella W. Murphy and Louis Brown, Sr.; paternal grandparents; Beatrice Harris and Ernest Harris; surrogate brothers, Chris Thomas and Grelyn Thomas; mother-in-law Dorothy Mae Howard, cousins and other relatives.

Funeral Home Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales , LA 70737
225-647-2780
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019

