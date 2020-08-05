M.D Van Bibb Saye, Jr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, died August 1, 2020 at his home in Baton Rouge. Bibb was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1930 in Rutledge, Georgia. Bibb leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of forty years, Diane Cawman Saye and his two beloved and devoted Yorkies, Fin and Fan; godson, Darwin Rinderer; his former wife, Lois Saye and their four children: Susan Saye, Sandra Saye (Bud Benton), John Saye (Melissa), and Joseph Saye (Lisa); 9 grandchildren: Douglas Allen, Sarah and Nicholas Gordon, Solange Crawford, Stan Foucqueteau, Kathryn Laubacher, Johnny, Lilly and Daniel Saye; and 3 great-grandchildren: Lily Morgan, Gus Crawford, and Levi Laubacher. Bibb loved his native state, Georgia, graduated from the University of Georgia and was a lifetime Bulldog fan. Bibb was a dedicated physician primarily practicing in the areas of internal medicine and cardiology. Bibb was a scholar of history who loved learning about the world and its history through extensive reading and travel. He and his wife, Diane, traveled to six of the seven continents, to eighty-six different countries and to all the states including their capital cities. He also was an avid tennis player. Bibb graduated from the University of Georgia in 1950 with a B.S. degree. He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in 1954 with a M.D. degree. Bibb was a Captain in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Craig Air Force Base, Selma, Alabama from 1956 to 1958. After retiring from the full-time practice of medicine, Bibb provided medical services at EKL Hospital in Baton Rouge, at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System in Reno, NV and at the Carl Vinson VA Hospital in Dublin, GA. A celebration of Bibb's life to be conducted by Jeff Williams will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Rutledge, GA. A special thank you goes to the Hospice of Baton Rouge for their loving care of Bibb-especially to Jill Rehn, RN, retired; Tiffany Loper, RN; Ximaena Ryan, social worker; and Jamie and Shay, aides. Bibb's private caregiver, Donnell Smith, has become an honorary member of the Saye family.

