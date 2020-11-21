Van Buren Broussard, Jr. was called home to our Lord on November 17th, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Born on March 29th, 1937 in Prairieville, he was the son of Van Buren Broussard, Sr. and Hazel Babin Broussard. Van was a lifelong resident of Ascension Parish, and a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Carol Hymel Broussard, son Sidney, daughters: Debra Bell, Vanessa Vincent (Jeremy), Michelle Reynolds (Scott); brothers: Henry, Ernie (Phyllis ""Alfie""), Gerald ""Chookie"" (Peggy), Arthur (Helen); sisters: Grace Brignac (Cedric), Mary Lee ""Tootsie"" Carnahan, Sylvia ""Tilly"" Gordon (Pat), Lisa Gautreau; brother-in-law Herbert ""Brother"" Hymel (Noonie); sisters-in-law: Donna Hymel, Vickie Barraco (Donnie); grandchildren: Amber Gaudin (Mark), Cassidy and Trent Broussard, McKenzie and Gavin Rambin, Anthony and Madeline Vincent, Grayce and Rex Reynolds; great grandchildren: Kylee Guitreau, Landon Delatte, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his son Ryan Broussard, brothers: Fellman ""DD"", Paul, and Raymond ""BB"" Broussard, and grandson Michael Skinner. Pallbearers are Sidney Broussard, Gavin Rambin, Arthur Broussard, Brother Hymel,Jeremy Vincent, and Scott Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Barraco, Roland Doucet, Joey Broussard, and Mike Broussard.Van ""The Man"" was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 1997, and was locally recognized as the King of Swamp Pop. Although mainly known for his expansive music career, Van was also accomplished in many other areas. He served his country as a member of the National Guard. He worked as a crane operator for nearly 25 years, spending most of that career at Vulcan Chemicals. He was a skilled mechanic and spent years performing custom modifications to a 1968 Hemi Barracuda, which he named ""Papa Cuda"". In 1978, with that car, he earned the national drag racing record, clocking in at 141 mph and 9.62 in the quarter mile. A humble friend to many, Van never boasted about his accomplishments, although they were numerous. Rather, his pride and joy were always his family, especially his grandchildren. Van's legacy lives on through his music and stories shared about how his life touched so many others.Friends and fans are invited to applaud Van one last time on Monday, November 23rd from 12pm-5pm at Lamar Dixon's Trademart building. A private ceremony and burial will follow at a later date.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Ourso Funeral Home, Roland Doucet, Lamar Dixon, the Soileau family, Acadian Ambulance, and our community for the compassion shown to our family.

